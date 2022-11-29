New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Up 57.9% in November

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 237,420 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,078,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 578,421 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,942,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 791,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 191,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NPAB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,598. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.