NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 3.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 24,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 118,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42. The firm has a market cap of C$254.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

