Nicola Wakefield Evans Buys 3,621 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans purchased 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.74 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of A$28,026.54 ($18,684.36).
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Lendlease Group
Further Reading
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.