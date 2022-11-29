Nicola Wakefield Evans Buys 3,621 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans purchased 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.74 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of A$28,026.54 ($18,684.36).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

