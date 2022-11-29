Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Senior Officer Purchases C$49,300.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael George Leskovec bought 145,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 376,100 shares in the company, valued at C$127,874.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NHK stock remained flat at C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 377,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.