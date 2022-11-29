Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in November

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 488.4 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS NFPDF remained flat at $75.96 on Tuesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.