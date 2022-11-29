NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NL stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NL Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

