Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 49,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,689,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 3,311,571 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,993,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $692.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.12.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.