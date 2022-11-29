Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $24.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Nordstrom by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 667,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.