Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $48.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOG opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

