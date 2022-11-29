Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $48.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE NOG opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
