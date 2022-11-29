Northern Trust Corp Acquires 319,155 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Realty Income worth $558,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after buying an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 31,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 4.8 %

Realty Income stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

