Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $391,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

