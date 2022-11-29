Northern Trust Corp Has $456.48 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Moody’s worth $456,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

Moody's Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

About Moody's

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

