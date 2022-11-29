Northern Trust Corp Has $495.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354,742 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $495,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

