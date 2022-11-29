Northern Trust Corp Has $519.23 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Boston Scientific worth $519,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

