Northern Trust Corp Has $537.65 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $537,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

GD opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

