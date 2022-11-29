Northern Trust Corp Sells 161,482 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,482 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Dollar Tree worth $384,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

