Northern Trust Corp Sells 162,397 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 162,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Amphenol worth $401,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.