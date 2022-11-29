Northern Trust Corp Sells 202,128 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $442,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after buying an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

NYSE ECL opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.89.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.