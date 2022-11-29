Northern Trust Corp Sells 291,322 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,125,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of MetLife worth $510,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MetLife by 73.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,991,000 after buying an additional 694,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

