Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $536.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.91 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

