NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWH.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$10.11 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.