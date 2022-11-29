NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWH.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$10.11 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.