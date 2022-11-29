Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,465 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Nucor worth $470,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nucor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Nucor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Activity

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

