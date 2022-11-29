NuCypher Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. NuCypher has a market cap of $70.55 million and $1.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.38 or 0.07264890 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00495692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.42 or 0.30150351 BTC.

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

