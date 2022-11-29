Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $72,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

NYSE:JFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

