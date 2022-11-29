O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

O2Micro International Price Performance

OIIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 23,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.60. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OIIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

O2Micro International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in O2Micro International by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

