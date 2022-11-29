O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

O3 Mining stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,655. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.