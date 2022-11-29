Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $262.16 million and $11.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.48 or 0.07409864 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00033213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00075971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00062012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04598359 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $13,716,988.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

