OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on OCI from €44.00 ($45.36) to €46.00 ($47.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

OCI Price Performance

OCINF stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. OCI has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

