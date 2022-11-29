OKB Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.51 or 0.00124726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $14.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.05 or 0.07496107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.16 or 0.29972075 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

