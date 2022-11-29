OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.95 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $164.58 million and $25.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00007129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00075895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

