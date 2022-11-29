Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 58.8% in November

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,809. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Onconova Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

