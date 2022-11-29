onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.