Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,464 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,216 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

AKAM opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

