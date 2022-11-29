Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,864 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 634,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

