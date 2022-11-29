Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,815 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Associated Banc by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.