Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.



