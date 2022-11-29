Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $669,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

