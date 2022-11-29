Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $766,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 642,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 274,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

