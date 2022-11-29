Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

CHRW opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.70%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

