Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $698,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

