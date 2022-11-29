Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

