Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. Ooma has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.11-$0.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.45-$0.49 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OOMA opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Ooma has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of -516.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ooma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ooma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ooma by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

