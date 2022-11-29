Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. Ooma has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.11-$0.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.45-$0.49 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ooma Price Performance
Shares of OOMA opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Ooma has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of -516.33 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.