Open Text Co. (OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 22nd

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 10,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,071. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 31.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 57.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 37.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 93.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

