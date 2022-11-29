Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

