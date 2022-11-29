Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Orange County Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ OBT opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.04.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Orange County Bancorp Company Profile
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange County Bancorp (OBT)
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.