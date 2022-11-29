Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.0889

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $55.40 million and approximately $175,904.59 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.



Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

