Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Orcadian Energy Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of Orcadian Energy stock traded up GBX 1.59 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 25.59 ($0.31). 107,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,598. The company has a market cap of £17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Orcadian Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.71).
Orcadian Energy Company Profile
