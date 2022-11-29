Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Orcadian Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Orcadian Energy stock traded up GBX 1.59 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 25.59 ($0.31). 107,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,598. The company has a market cap of £17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Orcadian Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.71).

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

