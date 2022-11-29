O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $852.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $775.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $861.50. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

