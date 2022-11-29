Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oriental Land Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 3,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 0.22. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.69 million. Oriental Land had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

