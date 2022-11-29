Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives $73.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ORKLY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.38. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.16%.

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Stories

