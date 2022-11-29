Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives $73.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Orkla ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ORKLY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.38. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
