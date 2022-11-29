Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, an increase of 218.4% from the October 31st total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 274,546,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,882. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

About Otonomy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.